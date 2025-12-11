Left Menu

IndiGo's Descent into Chaos: Unchecked Confidence and Flight Disruptions

IndiGo Airlines is facing significant flight disruptions due to a combination of regulatory changes and alleged internal arrogance. Veteran aviator Captain Gopinath criticizes the airline for losing touch with operational realities and highlights the impact of self-confidence on the current crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:23 IST
IndiGo's Descent into Chaos: Unchecked Confidence and Flight Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flight disruptions at IndiGo have spiraled into a significant crisis, described as a 'tsunami' by veteran aviator Captain Gopinath. He attributes the turmoil to unchecked arrogance and excessive self-confidence, suggesting that the airline failed to anticipate challenges.

Gopinath, recognized for pioneering low-cost aviation in India, expressed his concerns regarding IndiGo's insufficient preparation for the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. Implemented from November 1, these regulations led to a shortage of pilots from December 2, severely affecting operations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) intervened, mandating a reduction in winter schedules by 10%, aiming to restore stability. Gopinath emphasized the need for an independent regulatory body, free from political influence, to prevent such scenarios in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025