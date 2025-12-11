IndiGo's Descent into Chaos: Unchecked Confidence and Flight Disruptions
IndiGo Airlines is facing significant flight disruptions due to a combination of regulatory changes and alleged internal arrogance. Veteran aviator Captain Gopinath criticizes the airline for losing touch with operational realities and highlights the impact of self-confidence on the current crisis.
Flight disruptions at IndiGo have spiraled into a significant crisis, described as a 'tsunami' by veteran aviator Captain Gopinath. He attributes the turmoil to unchecked arrogance and excessive self-confidence, suggesting that the airline failed to anticipate challenges.
Gopinath, recognized for pioneering low-cost aviation in India, expressed his concerns regarding IndiGo's insufficient preparation for the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. Implemented from November 1, these regulations led to a shortage of pilots from December 2, severely affecting operations.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) intervened, mandating a reduction in winter schedules by 10%, aiming to restore stability. Gopinath emphasized the need for an independent regulatory body, free from political influence, to prevent such scenarios in the future.
