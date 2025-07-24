ED Investigation: Reliance Power and Infrastructure Remain Unaffected Amid Probes
The Enforcement Directorate's probe into Anil Ambani's companies for money laundering claims doesn't affect Reliance Power and Infrastructure's operations. Both entities assert independence from implicated companies RCOM and RHFL. Allegations remain under legal scrutiny, while prior financial misconduct, especially involving Yes Bank, is under investigation by ED.
The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) ongoing investigation into allegations of money laundering involving the Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAGA) Companies does not impact the operations of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, company statements clarified on Thursday.
According to separate assertions from Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, their business operations, financial health, and stakeholder interests remain unaffected by the probe as both are distinct entities without financial links to the implicated Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM) or Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL). These allegations, some decade-old, stem from ED investigations under prior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reports.
The investigation also brings to light financial misconduct involving Yes Bank, where illegal loan diversions amounting to approximately Rs 3,000 crores are under scrutiny. The ED's findings suggest serious breaches in banking protocols and potential bribery, with regulatory bodies like SEBI providing crucial information that expands the investigative scope. Nonetheless, both Reliance Power and Infrastructure distance themselves from these linked entities, reaffirming their commitment to stakeholders.
