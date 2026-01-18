Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open Triumph: Overcoming Early Hurdles

Aryna Sabalenka overcame early challenges in her quest for a third Australian Open title, defeating French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah. Despite an initial struggle, she found her rhythm, showcasing her powerful game and securing a second-round spot, celebrated with tennis legends Roger Federer and Rod Laver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:49 IST
Aryna Sabalenka faced initial pressure in her Australian Open campaign but emerged victorious against French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah. Despite trailing initially, the world number one restored her control, advancing to the second round with a 6-4, 6-1 win.

Sabalenka admitted to a shaky start but praised her opponent's performance, emphasizing the challenge of facing an unfamiliar adversary. However, she regained her confidence by the end of the first set, setting the stage for a commanding victory.

Gaining momentum, Sabalenka broke early in the second set and sealed the match on her third match point. Post-match, she cherished the moment with selfies alongside tennis legends Roger Federer and Rod Laver, stating the privilege of performing for them and the audience.

