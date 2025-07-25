Left Menu

Strategic Moves Ahead: ITC Evaluates Business Directions

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri emphasized that the company will assess strategic options for sectors like ITC Infotech based on multiple factors. Without immediate demerger plans, Puri highlighted ITC's successful capital-efficient business models, supported by strong governance and strategic synergies across various verticals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:49 IST
Strategic Moves Ahead: ITC Evaluates Business Directions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ITC Ltd is poised to explore strategic avenues for its diverse business verticals, including ITC Infotech, as stated by Chairman Sanjiv Puri during a recent address. Puri assured stakeholders that decisions would be meticulously evaluated without definitive plans for a split similar to their hotels division.

Addressing inquiries at the AGM about potentially listing ITC Infotech separately, Puri explained that ITC weighs business strategy, competitive positioning, and business maturity against the merits of its existing structure. 'Our strategic goals align with ITC's organizational framework, and any demerger takes substantial evaluation,' he remarked, likening the process to the demerger of ITC Hotels.

Puri highlighted the effective synergies leveraged across ITC's diverse sectors, evidenced by the cost-effective launch of the company's food tech venture. He cited analyses affirming the company's capital-efficient model, underscoring ITC's strength in managing diversity through robust governance and collaborative leadership.

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025