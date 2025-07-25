Strategic Moves Ahead: ITC Evaluates Business Directions

ITC Ltd is poised to explore strategic avenues for its diverse business verticals, including ITC Infotech, as stated by Chairman Sanjiv Puri during a recent address. Puri assured stakeholders that decisions would be meticulously evaluated without definitive plans for a split similar to their hotels division.

Addressing inquiries at the AGM about potentially listing ITC Infotech separately, Puri explained that ITC weighs business strategy, competitive positioning, and business maturity against the merits of its existing structure. 'Our strategic goals align with ITC's organizational framework, and any demerger takes substantial evaluation,' he remarked, likening the process to the demerger of ITC Hotels.

Puri highlighted the effective synergies leveraged across ITC's diverse sectors, evidenced by the cost-effective launch of the company's food tech venture. He cited analyses affirming the company's capital-efficient model, underscoring ITC's strength in managing diversity through robust governance and collaborative leadership.