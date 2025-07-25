Power Struggle in Sona BLW Amid Family Grief

Sona BLW Precision Forgings proceeded with its Annual General Meeting (AGM), despite Rani Kapur's objections regarding the appointment of certain directors. This meeting comes after the recent, suspicious death of Sunjay Kapur, a key family member, raising concerns about timing and transparency of corporate decisions.

Rani Kapur emphasized her role as a major shareholder and expressed concerns over the appointment of directors without her consent. She stressed that the timing of the AGM coincided with a period of family mourning, suggesting a possible power grab within the company.

While the industry insiders confirmed the AGM followed schedule, questions remain unanswered about family influence and the legitimacy of board appointments. Priya Sachdev Kapur's appointment to the board was highlighted as part of the agenda.

