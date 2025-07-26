Left Menu

Thoothukudi: Rising as a Seafood Export Hub

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced plans to convert the old terminal in Thoothukudi into a dedicated cargo terminal. This initiative aims to boost exports for farmers, fishermen, and traders, while also integrating solar energy solutions. The move aligns with India's aviation sector growth under Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thoothukudi | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:05 IST
Thoothukudi: Rising as a Seafood Export Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move promising to enhance local economies, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced the conversion of Thoothukudi's old terminal into a dedicated cargo terminal. This transformation is aimed at aiding farmers, fishermen, traders, and small industries in the district.

The new terminal is expected to streamline cargo services, potentially making Thoothukudi a major seafood export hub, connecting various locations in the region. It aligns with the 'one district, one product' initiative, aiming for a cargo sector target of 21 million metric tons by 2047.

Furthermore, the installation of a 300 kV solar plant at the terminal emphasizes sustainability, offsetting up to 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide over the next decade. The Modi government has been operationalizing new airports at an unprecedented pace, transforming regional economies by significantly increasing job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025