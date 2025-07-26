Thoothukudi: Rising as a Seafood Export Hub

In a significant move promising to enhance local economies, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced the conversion of Thoothukudi's old terminal into a dedicated cargo terminal. This transformation is aimed at aiding farmers, fishermen, traders, and small industries in the district.

The new terminal is expected to streamline cargo services, potentially making Thoothukudi a major seafood export hub, connecting various locations in the region. It aligns with the 'one district, one product' initiative, aiming for a cargo sector target of 21 million metric tons by 2047.

Furthermore, the installation of a 300 kV solar plant at the terminal emphasizes sustainability, offsetting up to 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide over the next decade. The Modi government has been operationalizing new airports at an unprecedented pace, transforming regional economies by significantly increasing job opportunities.

