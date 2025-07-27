Left Menu

India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A Beacon of Economic Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the India-UK Free Trade Agreement as 'historic', indicating global trust in India. He highlighted the deal's economic benefits, emphasized infrastructural development, and affirmed the NDA government's commitment to Tamil Nadu's growth. Key projects were inaugurated to boost the state's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tuticorin(Tn) | Updated: 27-07-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 00:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a pivotal moment in India's economic diplomacy on Saturday, describing the recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom as 'historic'. In his address, Modi underscored that the trade agreement reflects a global trust in India and symbolizes a leap towards a developed India and Tamil Nadu.

The FTA paves the way for zero tax on 99% of Indian products sold in Britain, promising to enhance production and job opportunities locally. Modi implied that this deal would provide a significant boost to Tamil Nadu's youth and small businesses, fostering development through increased exports.

In a bid to solidify infrastructural growth, the Prime Minister inaugurated several projects worth around Rs 4,900 crore. These included developments in airports, highways, railways, ports, and the energy sector, notably the Inter-State Transmission System for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant and a state-of-the-art airport terminal in Tuticorin.

