Traffic Turmoil in Delhi: Major Disruptions Due to Infrastructure Projects

Delhi residents should brace themselves for significant traffic disruptions as critical infrastructure projects commence near the New Delhi Railway Station. According to officials, two major ventures will affect central parts of the city over the next two weeks.

The Delhi Jal Board will conduct sewer line restoration work on Chelmsford Road from February 26 to March 5, leading to expected congestion around Munjia Chowk and connecting roads on the Paharganj side. Heavy machinery and excavation efforts will particularly impact rush hour traffic in the area.

In addition to this, a redevelopment project at the New Delhi Railway Station will cause closures on the Turkman Gate-Delhi Gate side of Asaf Ali Road until March 12. Motorists are advised to reroute through Minto Road, DDU Marg, and BSZ Marg among others to reach their destinations efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)