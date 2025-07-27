Ukrainian Drone Debris Disrupts Volgograd Railways

Debris from drones, believed to be Ukrainian, disrupted railway power supply in Russia's Volgograd region, according to local authorities.

No injuries were reported from the incident, but air travel experienced disruptions as flights at Volgograd airport were temporarily halted, officials confirmed.

The full extent and scale of the attack remain undetermined, while air raid alerts were issued in several other western and southern Russian regions, warning of potential drone assaults as reported by regional officials.