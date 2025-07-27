Ukrainian Drone Debris Disrupts Volgograd Railways
Debris from Ukrainian drones disrupted railway power in Russia's Volgograd region, officials reported. No injuries were reported, though flights were temporarily suspended at Volgograd airport. The extent of the damage remains unclear as air raid alerts were also issued in other Russian regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 03:59 IST
Debris from drones, believed to be Ukrainian, disrupted railway power supply in Russia's Volgograd region, according to local authorities.
No injuries were reported from the incident, but air travel experienced disruptions as flights at Volgograd airport were temporarily halted, officials confirmed.
The full extent and scale of the attack remain undetermined, while air raid alerts were issued in several other western and southern Russian regions, warning of potential drone assaults as reported by regional officials.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AAIB successful in decoding data from black boxes of Air India plane that crashed last month:Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
We want to stand with truth, not anything else: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu amid speculations over AI plane crash probe.
AAIB follows definitive, rule-based process, totally unbiased in probing Air India Ahd plane crash: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.