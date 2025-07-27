Left Menu

IndiGo Soars: Expanding International Reach and MRO Ventures

IndiGo, India's leading airline, plans to boost its international capacity to 40% by 2030 with the addition of new A321 XLRs. The airline is also diving into the MRO sector and setting up a facility in Bengaluru, showcasing optimistic growth despite operating challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:33 IST
IndiGo Soars: Expanding International Reach and MRO Ventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo, India's largest airline, is set to expand its international market share to 40% by 2030. This ambitious move comes as the airline plans to introduce A321 XLR aircraft into its fleet this fiscal year.

In its 2024-25 annual report, IndiGo outlines further strategic growth by exploring opportunities in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector. A new MRO facility is under development in Bengaluru. These steps are part of IndiGo's wider strategy to leverage healthy demand and ensure capacity growth.

Chief Executive Pieter Elbers highlighted the airline's fleet diversification and strategic partnerships to mitigate challenges like aircraft groundings and fuel cost fluctuations. With a current domestic market share of 64.5% and plans for new long-haul routes with leased aircraft, IndiGo continues to chart an optimistic growth course despite macroeconomic headwinds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025