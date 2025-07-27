IndiGo Soars: Expanding International Reach and MRO Ventures

IndiGo, India's largest airline, is set to expand its international market share to 40% by 2030. This ambitious move comes as the airline plans to introduce A321 XLR aircraft into its fleet this fiscal year.

In its 2024-25 annual report, IndiGo outlines further strategic growth by exploring opportunities in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector. A new MRO facility is under development in Bengaluru. These steps are part of IndiGo's wider strategy to leverage healthy demand and ensure capacity growth.

Chief Executive Pieter Elbers highlighted the airline's fleet diversification and strategic partnerships to mitigate challenges like aircraft groundings and fuel cost fluctuations. With a current domestic market share of 64.5% and plans for new long-haul routes with leased aircraft, IndiGo continues to chart an optimistic growth course despite macroeconomic headwinds.

(With inputs from agencies.)