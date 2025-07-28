US-EU Trade Truce: A 15% Solution

The United States and the European Union have announced a trade framework imposing a 15% tariff on most goods, temporarily easing tensions and preventing potential global economic disruptions. The framework was a result of negotiations between President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland.

President Trump hailed the agreement as beneficial for both parties and emphasized its significance for international trade. Von der Leyen highlighted the agreement's role in stabilizing market conditions and fostering predictability for businesses. While a broad 15% tariff is set, zero tariffs will apply to select strategic items like aircraft, chemicals, and semiconductors, but alcohol remains undecided.

The new agreement averts the possibility of a 30% tariff previously threatened by Trump, which could have sparked retaliatory measures from the EU. Moving forward, details need to be finalized and approved by EU member states and lawmakers. The trade framework signifies a commitment to cooperation, with both sides agreeing to seek further tariff-free agreements on additional products.

(With inputs from agencies.)