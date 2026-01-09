Left Menu

Global Economy Faces Challenges Amid Resilience and Uncertainty

The United Nations forecasts the global economy to grow by 2.7% this year, with prospects improving to 2.9% by 2027. Economic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and higher US tariffs are key factors impacting growth. However, resilience is observed in consumer spending, with growth in developing regions like China, India, and Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:21 IST
Global Economy Faces Challenges Amid Resilience and Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has downgraded its forecast for global economic growth to 2.7% this year, attributing the decline to increased US tariffs and geopolitical tensions causing economic uncertainties. The projection for 2027 shows a modest uptick to 2.9%, still under the pre-COVID-19 average of 3.2%.

UN economists highlight the tenacity of consumer spending amidst these challenges, buoyed by easing inflation, but note underlying weaknesses. In the United States, growth is expected to decrease slightly by 2025, with a later uptick, while Japan and the European Union face similar pressures from tariffs and policy uncertainties.

Developing countries like China, India, and Indonesia continue to show robust growth, yet low-income nations remain vulnerable. While some regions see stable progress, others, such as Africa, grapple with high debt and climate challenges. Despite such hurdles, optimism persists with forecasts showing potential modest improvements beyond 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar Criticizes Political Ideological Drift Amid Civic Polls

Ajit Pawar Criticizes Political Ideological Drift Amid Civic Polls

 India
2
NCP Leader Praful Patel Reaffirms Support for BJP Amidst Electoral Tie-Ups

NCP Leader Praful Patel Reaffirms Support for BJP Amidst Electoral Tie-Ups

 India
3
Weaving a Strong Future: Conference Explores Textile Growth

Weaving a Strong Future: Conference Explores Textile Growth

 India
4
IndiGo's Penalty Woes: Appeal Rejected by DGCA

IndiGo's Penalty Woes: Appeal Rejected by DGCA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026