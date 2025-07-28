Tragic Train Accident in Southwestern Germany

A tragic train derailment in southwestern Germany resulted in the death of three individuals and left numerous others seriously injured, according to a police statement released on Sunday.

The derailment occurred with approximately 100 passengers on board when two carriages veered off the rails between the towns of Riedlingen and Munderkingen. The incident took place along a 90 km route connecting Sigmaringen and Ulm, near the French and Swiss borders. Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash's cause.

Images from the scene depict the derailed carriages intact but overturned. Deutsche Bahn, Germany's national rail operator, acknowledged the 'many injured' and expressed condolences to victims and their families. The company is cooperating with ongoing investigations to ascertain the cause of the derailment.

