Petrofund Launches Landmark Scholarship to Empower Namibia’s Energy Workforce

In a defining move that underscores Namibia’s commitment to youth empowerment and national capacity-building, the Petroleum Training and Education Fund (Petrofund) officially launched its flagship scholarship program during the 2nd Youth in Oil and Gas Summit. This initiative is poised to play a transformative role in equipping Namibians with the technical expertise required to thrive in the country’s rapidly expanding oil and gas industry.

Held at a pivotal moment in Namibia’s energy evolution, the summit served as a dynamic platform to unveil Petrofund’s newest intervention — a fully funded scholarship for undergraduate and postgraduate students across engineering, geosciences, paramedics, and technical vocational disciplines. The program directly complements the Namibian government’s free tertiary education policy, extending its reach to align with the specialized needs of upstream oil and gas operations.

Aligning Education with Namibia’s Energy Future

The scholarship is designed to support students enrolled at accredited institutions within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and select international universities. This focus on regional and global academic exposure ensures that Namibia's future oil and gas professionals are trained to meet international standards, particularly as the country eyes its first offshore oil production following major discoveries in the Orange Basin.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC), a leading voice for the continent’s energy sector, lauded Petrofund’s vision. “By aligning skills development with industry demand and embracing inclusivity, Namibia is not just preparing its young people for jobs – it’s preparing them for leadership,” said NJ Ayuk, AEC Executive Chairman.

Expanding Access Through Practical Training and Industry Linkages

Beyond scholarships, Petrofund is rolling out a comprehensive suite of human capital development strategies, all geared toward preparing Namibian youth to lead rather than follow in the oil and gas sector. A key component is its on-the-job training program, through which 82 young professionals have already been deployed across technical roles with some of the world’s top energy service providers. These include:

TechnipFMC

SBM Offshore

Subsea 7

Baker Hughes

SLB (Schlumberger)

Halliburton

BW Energy

Shell

ReconAfrica

TotalEnergies

QatarEnergy

These partnerships, formalized through ten memoranda of understanding (MoUs), are geared toward providing meaningful industry exposure that aligns with real-world operational requirements.

Petrofund also plans to launch a national oil and gas CV repository in Q4 2025, aimed at closing the gap between graduates and employment opportunities. This database will serve as a strategic tool for both job seekers and companies operating in the Namibian energy space.

Strengthening Academic and Regulatory Collaboration

In its efforts to localize skills development, Petrofund is collaborating closely with Namibian universities and regulatory authorities. Key institutional partners include:

Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST)

University of Namibia (UNAM)

Namibia Qualifications Authority

National Council for Higher Education

Namibia Training Authority

Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Art and Culture

This ecosystem-wide approach aims to accredit and expand oil and gas-related programs within Namibia, ensuring that more students can access globally aligned technical education locally.

N$115 Million Invested and High Placement Rates

To date, Petrofund has invested over N$115 million to support 438 Namibian students in petroleum-related academic programs. Among its Master's level scholarship recipients, the fund boasts a 90% internship and employment placement rate — a strong indicator of its impact and relevance.

With Namibia’s offshore oil projects led by operators such as TotalEnergies and Shell nearing final investment decisions, Petrofund’s multi-pronged strategy offers a timely and structured approach to ensuring that Namibians are not merely observers but active participants and leaders in their nation’s energy story.

A Model for Africa’s Youth-Centric Energy Development

The AEC views Petrofund’s holistic approach as a blueprint for youth empowerment in Africa’s energy sector, especially at a time when the continent seeks to maximize its resource potential while building sustainable and inclusive economies.

“Petrofund is setting the standard for what youth empowerment in Africa’s energy sector should look like. The Chamber fully supports these efforts, which will ensure that Namibians are not just bystanders, but key drivers of their energy future,” said NJ Ayuk.

By integrating education, industry partnerships, practical experience, and future-focused infrastructure like the CV repository, Petrofund is ensuring that Namibia’s Local Content Policy is not only implemented — but also institutionalized for long-term growth.

As the country moves closer to its first barrel of oil, Petrofund's strategy signals a bold new chapter in inclusive energy development, driven by a generation of technically skilled, locally rooted, and globally competent Namibians.