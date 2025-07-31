Rural India Thrives: Boost in Consumption and Optimism Amid Economic Growth
A Nabard survey reveals robust economic growth in rural India, with 76.6% of households reporting increased consumption and inflation concerns easing. Financial health is improving with rising savings and formal loans. Optimism is high as income growth and job prospects look promising, supported by various fiscal transfer schemes.
- Country:
- India
A recent Nabard survey highlights promising economic developments in rural India, with 76.6% of households reporting increased consumption. This increase indicates a positive, consumption-driven growth trajectory.
The survey, conducted in July 2025, additionally notes a decrease in inflation concerns, with over 78.4% of households perceiving inflation at or below 5%. This reflects improved price stability, as also seen in the declining CPI-rural inflation rates.
Optimism abounds as projections for income growth and job opportunities remain strong, bolstered by fiscal transfers such as subsidies on food and utilities. Infrastructure perceptions have improved, with satisfaction rising in key services like education and healthcare.
