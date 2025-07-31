Left Menu

Empowering Farmers: Naidu’s 'Annadatha Sukhibhava' Launch

'Annadatha Sukhibhava', launched by Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, promises Rs 20,000 annually to farmers via three installments. Supported by state and Centre funds, it's part of Naidu’s election pledges. The initiative, benefiting 47 lakh farmers, will integrate with the PM-Kisan scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:37 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to officially launch the 'Annadatha Sukhibhava' scheme on August 2, which pledges an annual financial support of Rs 20,000 to eligible farmers through three installments.

The initiative forms part of the 'Super Six' poll promises made by Naidu, aiming to offer tangible benefits such as free cooking gas, educational allowances, and support for women. The scheme will operate in conjunction with the central government's PM-Kisan initiative, enhancing the existing yearly subsidy with an additional state contribution.

According to official statements, the integration of Rs 6,000 from PM-Kisan and Rs 14,000 from the state's funds aims to aid 47 lakh farmers. Initial disbursals will include Rs 5,000 from the state and Rs 2,000 from the Centre, with a considerable budget of Rs 2,343 crore already earmarked for this first phase.

