Left Menu

Odisha Government Clamps Down on Reckless Delivery Driving

The Odisha government plans to advise service aggregators against pressuring delivery personnel into speeding, to combat reckless driving and enhance road safety. Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena stressed the importance of adhering to road safety norms and warned of heavy fines for violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:29 IST
Odisha Government Clamps Down on Reckless Delivery Driving
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government is taking a firm stand against reckless driving by delivery personnel, announcing plans to issue an advisory to service aggregators, emphasizing road safety. Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena highlighted the risks involved when delivery workers, under pressure to meet tight deadlines, resort to speeding.

'Road safety norms are non-negotiable and apply universally,' Jena stated, warning that violations will incur heavy fines. He urged aggregators to remove strict delivery deadlines to mitigate the need for workers to drive fast.

Following federal instructions, the commerce and transport department has tasked the transport commissioner to enforce safety measures on aggregator platforms. This enforcement includes ensuring that delivery workers are adequately trained in road safety and emergency procedures, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025