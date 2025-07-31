Odisha Government Clamps Down on Reckless Delivery Driving

The Odisha government is taking a firm stand against reckless driving by delivery personnel, announcing plans to issue an advisory to service aggregators, emphasizing road safety. Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena highlighted the risks involved when delivery workers, under pressure to meet tight deadlines, resort to speeding.

'Road safety norms are non-negotiable and apply universally,' Jena stated, warning that violations will incur heavy fines. He urged aggregators to remove strict delivery deadlines to mitigate the need for workers to drive fast.

Following federal instructions, the commerce and transport department has tasked the transport commissioner to enforce safety measures on aggregator platforms. This enforcement includes ensuring that delivery workers are adequately trained in road safety and emergency procedures, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)