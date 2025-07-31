Turbulence Trauma: Delta Flight Diverts After Mid-Air Chaos

A Delta Air Lines flight en route from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was forced to divert due to severe turbulence, resulting in 25 passengers being hospitalized, the airline announced.

The aircraft, an Airbus A330-900, made an unexpected landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at approximately 7:45 pm Wednesday. Emergency responders were on hand to assist the injured passengers.

Eyewitness Leann Clement-Nash described scenes of chaos, with unrestrained passengers and service carts being violently tossed around the cabin. Delta expressed gratitude to the emergency teams, amid growing scientific concerns linking increased turbulence to climate change's impact on the jet stream.

