The Cascades Neopolis: Pioneering Wellness-centric Residential Living in India

The Cascades Neopolis in Hyderabad has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming India's first residential project to earn the prestigious WELL v2 Pre-Certification Platinum from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). This distinction highlights Hyderabad's commitment to health-centric urban design, placing an emphasis on resident wellness and sustainable living.

This modern mega-structure, developed by GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP, stands tall at 217 meters and comprises 63 floors. It signifies a paradigm shift in residential architecture with its focus on principles that enhance physical and mental well-being, incorporating comprehensive elements like advanced air filtration, abundant natural light, and reduced environmental impact. The Cascades Neopolis is designed to promote a balanced lifestyle through enhanced indoor environments that reduce stress and encourage community interaction.

With the largest built-up area among WELL precertified projects globally, The Cascades Neopolis offers numerous innovative features, such as significant water and energy savings, extensive recycling initiatives, and the integration of electric vehicle chargers. This forward-thinking approach positions the project as a trailblazer in future-ready living solutions, blending luxury with health, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)