Left Menu

India Charts New Course: Coastal Shipping Bill 2025 Passed

The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, passed in the Indian Parliament, aims to enhance cargo shipping along India's coastline. It provides a modern legal framework to boost coastal trade, ensuring supply chain security and aligning with ease of doing business. Key provisions include reduced compliance and a strategic shipping plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:53 IST
India Charts New Course: Coastal Shipping Bill 2025 Passed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for India's maritime economy, the Parliament has approved the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025. The Rajya Sabha's green light on Thursday marks a milestone in bolstering the nation's coastal trade capabilities along its extensive coastline.

Lauded as a contemporary framework addressing present-day commercial needs, the bill was previously passed by the Lok Sabha on April 3. Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted its potential to reduce regulatory burdens for Indian ships, aiming to integrate seamlessly with global practices and enhance the ease of doing business. As this bill becomes law, efforts to increase India's coastal cargo share are expected to intensify, targeting 230 million tonnes by 2030.

Amid opposition protests regarding electoral roll revisions, the bill also drew parliamentary debate, with various MPs sharing insights. It strategically mandates a National Coastal and Inland Shipping Strategic Plan to improve maritime logistics, supporting India's national security and economic growth through a robust, domestic coastal fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025