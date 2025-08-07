India Charts New Course: Coastal Shipping Bill 2025 Passed

In a significant move for India's maritime economy, the Parliament has approved the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025. The Rajya Sabha's green light on Thursday marks a milestone in bolstering the nation's coastal trade capabilities along its extensive coastline.

Lauded as a contemporary framework addressing present-day commercial needs, the bill was previously passed by the Lok Sabha on April 3. Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted its potential to reduce regulatory burdens for Indian ships, aiming to integrate seamlessly with global practices and enhance the ease of doing business. As this bill becomes law, efforts to increase India's coastal cargo share are expected to intensify, targeting 230 million tonnes by 2030.

Amid opposition protests regarding electoral roll revisions, the bill also drew parliamentary debate, with various MPs sharing insights. It strategically mandates a National Coastal and Inland Shipping Strategic Plan to improve maritime logistics, supporting India's national security and economic growth through a robust, domestic coastal fleet.

