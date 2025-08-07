BLS Polymers' IPO: A New Era in Polymer Manufacturing
BLS Polymers has filed for an IPO to raise funds for expanding manufacturing facilities and meeting working capital needs. The company manufactures polymer compounds essential for various industries, such as telecommunications and power. The Indian polymer market is growing, driven by industrialisation and demand for high-performance materials.
BLS Polymers has initiated steps to go public by filing preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO is a complete fresh issue of 1.7 crore equity shares, without any offer for sale (OFS) aspect, as per the draft red herring prospectus submitted on Wednesday.
The IPO proceeds, amounting to Rs 69.84 crore, are intended for expanding BLS Polymers' manufacturing capabilities, with a significant portion also set aside for working capital needs, while the remainder will cater to general corporate purposes.
