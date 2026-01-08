Left Menu

Horizon Industrial Parks leases 1.36 lakh sq ft manufacturing facility to BENTELER Automotive

Blackstone-owned Horizon Industrial Parks has given on lease 1.36 lakh sq ft area in Pune to BENTELER Automotive India for manufacturing facility. These tubes will then undergo further processing at BENTELERs current plant within the park to manufacture rear axle beams, Horizon Industrial Parks said.The new operations will enhance localisation, reduce import reliance, and improve supply-chain agility for BENTELER.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Blackstone-owned Horizon Industrial Parks has given on lease 1.36 lakh sq ft area in Pune to BENTELER Automotive India for manufacturing facility. In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has expanded its collaboration with BENTELER Automotive India. The automotive components manufacturer has leased around 1.36 lakh sq ft manufacturing facility at Horizon Industrial Park Chakan II.

BENTELER already has 1.28 lakh sq ft facility, operational since October 2021.

''The newly leased facility will support BENTELER's in-house production of tubes for torsion beams, a capability previously dependent entirely on imports. These tubes will then undergo further processing at BENTELER's current plant within the park to manufacture rear axle beams,'' Horizon Industrial Parks said.

The new operations will enhance localisation, reduce import reliance, and improve supply-chain agility for BENTELER. Urvish Rambhia, CEO of Horizon Industrial Parks said, ''The strategic location of the park within a major automobile and manufacturing hub, along with its efficient layouts, renewable energy integration and high safety standards, make it an excellent base for businesses expanding in this region''. Horizon Industrial Parks is a logistics platform in India, owned and managed by the Blackstone Group.

The current portfolio comprises 45 industrial, logistics and city parks located across 10 markets in India, spanning 2,200 acres and with a leasable area of 58 million square feet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

