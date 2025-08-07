HPCL Reports Record Profit Surge Amid Fuel Price Strategy

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has announced a remarkable increase in its first-quarter net profit, which surged over six times, driven by inventory gains and stable fuel prices, despite the drop in input oil costs.

The firm's consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year reached Rs 4,110.93 crore, a significant jump from Rs 633.94 crore in the same period last year, as revealed in a stock exchange filing.

This record profit for HPCL is over half of the total earnings for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The company's decision to maintain retail petrol and diesel prices in the face of decreasing international rates contributed to the surge in pre-tax profits, especially from its downstream petroleum business.