Uttar Pradesh Approves Landmark Policies to Boost Industry and Land Governance
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved key policies on industrial estate management, leather exports, and rural land governance. A new policy streamlines plot management processes, while another focuses on enhancing leather and footwear sectors. Additionally, a bill aims to update rural residential records, aligning with the national 'Svamitva' scheme.
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has sanctioned pivotal policies aimed at advancing industrial estate management and leather exports, while bolstering rural land governance.
The state's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, alongside MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan and Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, announced these policy measures during a press conference in the state capital. Among the highlights is the Uttar Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Industrial Estate Management Policy, which consolidates management practices for estates established initially in the 1960s.
Under this policy, vacant plots will be leased via auction, with revised pricing set for different regions. Additionally, the Cabinet approved the Uttar Pradesh Footwear, Leather and Non-Leather Sector Development Policy-2025 to boost exports and investment, and the Uttar Pradesh Rural Residential Record Bill, 2025, for updating rural land records, aligning with the 'Svamitva' scheme.
