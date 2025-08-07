Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Approves Landmark Policies to Boost Industry and Land Governance

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved key policies on industrial estate management, leather exports, and rural land governance. A new policy streamlines plot management processes, while another focuses on enhancing leather and footwear sectors. Additionally, a bill aims to update rural residential records, aligning with the national 'Svamitva' scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:52 IST
Uttar Pradesh Approves Landmark Policies to Boost Industry and Land Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has sanctioned pivotal policies aimed at advancing industrial estate management and leather exports, while bolstering rural land governance.

The state's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, alongside MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan and Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, announced these policy measures during a press conference in the state capital. Among the highlights is the Uttar Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Industrial Estate Management Policy, which consolidates management practices for estates established initially in the 1960s.

Under this policy, vacant plots will be leased via auction, with revised pricing set for different regions. Additionally, the Cabinet approved the Uttar Pradesh Footwear, Leather and Non-Leather Sector Development Policy-2025 to boost exports and investment, and the Uttar Pradesh Rural Residential Record Bill, 2025, for updating rural land records, aligning with the 'Svamitva' scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025