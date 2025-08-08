Left Menu

Carborundum Universal's Profit Slides Amid Abrasives Downturn

Carborundum Universal Ltd reported a drop in net profits to Rs 60.39 crore for Q1 2025 due to decreased sales in its abrasives division, despite growth in other areas. Total income and electro-minerals saw growth, while the ceramics division posted an 11.1% sales increase.

Carborundum Universal Ltd, a leading city-based manufacturer of industrial ceramics and abrasives, announced a decline in its consolidated net profits for the April-June 2025 quarter, attributing this to a downturn in the abrasives business. Net profits fell to Rs 60.39 crore, a significant drop compared to Rs 114.84 crore during the same period last year.

Despite the challenges faced by the abrasives sector, the company's total income for Q1 2025 showed resilience, increasing to Rs 1,237.75 crore from Rs 1,204.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the net profits were recorded at Rs 298.71 crore.

Growth was noted in the electro-minerals division, which saw a 6.3% increase, with sales reaching Rs 405 crore. The ceramics division also experienced a significant rise in sales, up by 11.1%, totaling Rs 300 crore for the quarter. However, the abrasives division reported an 8% decline, bringing sales down to Rs 508 crore for the quarter.

