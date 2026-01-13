Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties
Sergio Gor has been welcomed as the new US Ambassador to India by Vice President J D Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and others. He is focused on advancing US-India relations and supporting a trade deal. Gor also announced India's invitation to the Pax Silica initiative.
In a significant diplomatic move, Sergio Gor has officially assumed his role as the US Ambassador to India, receiving hearty congratulations from top US officials including Vice President J D Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Gor, who arrived in New Delhi on January 9, expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening US-India ties under President Trump's leadership, as he took to social media to share his optimism about his new role and the days ahead for both nations. His focus includes advancing trade relations and consolidating strategic partnerships.
Highlighting an evolving US-India alliance, Gor announced India's prospective participation in Pax Silica, a strategic initiative aimed at securing a robust silicon supply chain for future technologies. His approach underscores the significance of India in global economic and technological arenas.
