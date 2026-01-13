Left Menu

AI Surge and Global Uncertainties Boost Gold and Oil Markets

Japanese shares surged in response to AI optimism, with Asian markets following suit. However, uncertainties about the Federal Reserve and unrest in Iran boosted gold and oil prices. Meanwhile, U.S. banks prepare for earnings reports amid interest rate controversies, and questions loom over Fed independence and future economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 07:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 07:32 IST
AI Surge and Global Uncertainties Boost Gold and Oil Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A remarkable rise in Japanese shares set a positive tone for Asian markets on Tuesday, fueled by investor enthusiasm for AI technologies. Meanwhile, gold prices surged due to concerns over Federal Reserve independence, outweighing the dollar.

The momentum continued as Japan's Nikkei index hit record highs, supported by a weak yen and talks of fiscal stimulus. South Korea and Taiwan markets reached new peaks, while China's blue chips attained a four-year high. Analysts predict a continued climb in global equities, driven by AI-related growth.

Factors contributing to market dynamics include the U.S. inflation forecast, upcoming bank earnings, and international issues like Iran's unrest. These have led to elevated gold and oil prices, amidst global concerns over economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oral GLP-1 vs. Injectable: A Pill Poised to Reshape the Obesity Market

Oral GLP-1 vs. Injectable: A Pill Poised to Reshape the Obesity Market

 Global
2
Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

 Global
3
Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026