Tata Motors Faces 62% Profit Decline Amidst Global Turmoil
Tata Motors reported a 62.2% drop in quarterly profit, mainly due to reduced volumes, JLR's profit fall, and high US tariffs. Despite challenges, the company remains optimistic about future performances, supported by new vehicle launches and strategic initiatives. Declines occurred in both passenger and commercial vehicle segments.
Tata Motors, an Indian automotive giant, recorded a significant 62.2% drop in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, amounting to Rs 4,003 crore. The decline is attributed to decreased volumes across segments and lower profitability at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), partially due to US tariffs and the sale of discontinued operations.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,04,407 crore, slightly down from Rs 1,07,102 crore the previous year. The company cited macroeconomic headwinds but remains committed to accelerating performance, especially with the festive season approaching and the anticipation of emerging tariff clarity.
Looking ahead, Tata Motors plans to leverage its new vehicle launches, especially in the electric vehicle sector, to rebuild momentum. The company reported subdued demand in both passenger and commercial vehicles but expects an improvement driven by infrastructure development and a favorable monsoon.
