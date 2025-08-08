Aam Aadmi Party MP Criticizes Trump's Tariff on Indian Goods
Ashok Kumar Mittal, Aam Aadmi Party MP, criticized US President Trump's 50% tariff on Indian goods, urging cooperation over coercion. Mittal highlighted India's economic growth and mutual benefits with the US, advocating diplomacy. The letter questions US trade practices and suggests a cooperative future.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Ashok Kumar Mittal has voiced strong criticism against US President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods. He terms the move as 'deeply disappointing' and advocates for cooperation instead of coercion from the US leadership.
In a direct open letter to President Trump, Mittal, who also serves as the founder-Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, refuted the US President's description of India as a 'dead economy.' He emphasized that India is the world's fourth-largest growing economy, developing rapidly.
Mittal underscores the historical values-based partnership and mutual strategic interests shared by both nations. Citing ongoing U.S. trade with Russia, Mittal calls for a more diplomatic approach rather than imposing sweeping tariffs, highlighting significant economic contributions from Indian-American trade relations.
