ADVISORY-UN economic growth forecast headlines inadvertently published ahead of embargo

Reuters ‌inadvertently released headlines ⁠from the United Nations economic ​forecasts for ‍2026 on Thursday, ⁠ahead ‌of ⁠the official scheduled ‍release of ​the forecasts at ⁠12:45 p.m. ⁠EST (1745 GMT).

A full ⁠report will ⁠be ‌available once the embargo ⁠has ‍been lifted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)