ADVISORY-UN economic growth forecast headlines inadvertently published ahead of embargo
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:11 IST
Reuters inadvertently released headlines from the United Nations economic forecasts for 2026 on Thursday, ahead of the official scheduled release of the forecasts at 12:45 p.m. EST (1745 GMT).
A full report will be available once the embargo has been lifted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
