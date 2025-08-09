Left Menu

Kings Infra Ventures Rides Market Shifts to Seafood Success

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. experiences a surge in orders from China, Southeast Asia, and Europe as global seafood dynamics change. The company benefits from avoiding US market exposure and leverages strategic alliances to expand its footprint, capitalizing on a global shrimp shortage to enhance its market share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-08-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 10:09 IST
Kochi, 08 August, 2025: Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is capitalizing on new opportunities in global seafood markets as orders soar from China, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

Factors such as additional US tariffs on Indian seafood exports have redirected business to alternative markets, where Kings Infra enjoys a strategic foothold.

Without exposure to the US market, Kings Infra avoids tariff disruptions, benefiting from decreased competition and increased procurement advantages. Supported by LX International and Quanlian Aquatic, Kings Infra is set to expand as global shrimp shortages enhance its pricing power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

