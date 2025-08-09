Kings Infra Ventures Rides Market Shifts to Seafood Success

Kochi, 08 August, 2025: Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is capitalizing on new opportunities in global seafood markets as orders soar from China, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

Factors such as additional US tariffs on Indian seafood exports have redirected business to alternative markets, where Kings Infra enjoys a strategic foothold.

Without exposure to the US market, Kings Infra avoids tariff disruptions, benefiting from decreased competition and increased procurement advantages. Supported by LX International and Quanlian Aquatic, Kings Infra is set to expand as global shrimp shortages enhance its pricing power.

