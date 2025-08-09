Left Menu

Anantnag Goods Shed: Kashmir's Freight Network Milestone

The Anantnag Goods Shed freight train successfully connected the Kashmir valley to the national freight network by transporting cement from Punjab to Anantnag. This landmark achievement is expected to reduce transportation costs and drive economic and logistical growth in the region, aiding development and infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 17:59 IST
Anantnag Goods Shed: Kashmir's Freight Network Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anantnag Goods Shed marked a significant advancement with the arrival of the first freight train from Punjab, connecting the Kashmir valley to the national freight network. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted this achievement as a milestone for the region on Saturday.

The inaugural freight train, operated by Northern Railway, carried 21 wagons filled with cement from Rupnagar in Punjab to Anantnag, Kashmir. The journey covered approximately 600 kilometers in under 18 hours, underscoring the efficiency of the railway network.

The transport is expected to support a new era of economic and logistical growth in Kashmir. The cement will be utilized for construction projects such as roads, bridges, and infrastructure in the valley, reducing costs for local residents and fostering regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025