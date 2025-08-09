Anantnag Goods Shed: Kashmir's Freight Network Milestone

The Anantnag Goods Shed marked a significant advancement with the arrival of the first freight train from Punjab, connecting the Kashmir valley to the national freight network. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted this achievement as a milestone for the region on Saturday.

The inaugural freight train, operated by Northern Railway, carried 21 wagons filled with cement from Rupnagar in Punjab to Anantnag, Kashmir. The journey covered approximately 600 kilometers in under 18 hours, underscoring the efficiency of the railway network.

The transport is expected to support a new era of economic and logistical growth in Kashmir. The cement will be utilized for construction projects such as roads, bridges, and infrastructure in the valley, reducing costs for local residents and fostering regional development.

