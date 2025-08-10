Revamping India: CII's Bold Call for Strategic Land Reforms

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is pushing for critical land reforms, highlighting their necessity to boost India's competitiveness in the manufacturing sector and enhance investor confidence. As global trade patterns shift, CII stresses that these reforms will be fundamental to positioning India as a major manufacturing hub.

CII underscores that while protectionism and trade tensions pose challenges, India's policy stability, strong industrial foundation, and vast market make it an appealing investment destination. To harness these prospects and achieve the goal of 'Vikit Bharat' by 2047, a comprehensive competitiveness agenda, including significant land reforms, is crucial.

Highlighting the need for foundational changes in the land sector, CII believes land reforms should focus on access, cost, and regulatory ease. The suggestions include creating a GST-like council for land policy coordination and transforming the India Industrial Land Bank into an effective national tool, while also advocating for transparent and uniform land-related processes across states.

(With inputs from agencies.)