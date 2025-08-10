Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Boosts Train Services on Green and Purple Lines

Metro Railway Kolkata is increasing its train services from August 11 on the Green Line-1, Green Line-2, and Purple Line to meet commuter demand. The new schedule will extend service hours and increase the number of trains, improving convenience for passengers across these busy corridors.

Kolkata Metro Boosts Train Services on Green and Purple Lines
Kolkata Metro is set to enhance its service efficiency by increasing the number of trains on the Green Line-1, Green Line-2, and Purple Line, effective August 11. This initiative aims to accommodate the growing number of commuters within the city.

On Green Line-1, linking Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V, the frequency will rise to 108 trains daily, up from 106. The service hours will also extend, starting at 6:35 am and running until 10 pm, except Sundays when the service is halted.

Similarly, Green Line-2, from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, will see an increase to 134 trains, with service beginning at 6:30 am. Meanwhile, the Purple Line, from Joka to Majerhat, will operate 80 trains, enhancing the commuter experience with expanded hours from 6:50 am to 9:14 pm, Monday through Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

