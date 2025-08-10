Kolkata Metro Boosts Train Services on Green and Purple Lines

Kolkata Metro is set to enhance its service efficiency by increasing the number of trains on the Green Line-1, Green Line-2, and Purple Line, effective August 11. This initiative aims to accommodate the growing number of commuters within the city.

On Green Line-1, linking Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V, the frequency will rise to 108 trains daily, up from 106. The service hours will also extend, starting at 6:35 am and running until 10 pm, except Sundays when the service is halted.

Similarly, Green Line-2, from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, will see an increase to 134 trains, with service beginning at 6:30 am. Meanwhile, the Purple Line, from Joka to Majerhat, will operate 80 trains, enhancing the commuter experience with expanded hours from 6:50 am to 9:14 pm, Monday through Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)