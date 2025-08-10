Inflection Points: The Shaky Grounds of a Bull Market

The U.S. stock market rally faces a critical test as fresh inflation data emerges, potentially impacting the ongoing bullish trend. Investors are increasingly wary, citing the risk of a pullback after an almost unchecked rise in equities, particularly as the market reaches unprecedented heights.

Upcoming U.S. consumer price index report, due to release, poses a threat of market volatility. Higher-than-expected inflation numbers could shake the belief in forthcoming interest rate cuts, sparking concerns regarding valuation levels and historical seasonal downturns in the market.

Key figures among strategists, such as Morningstar's Dominic Pappalardo, acknowledge underlying apprehensions, pointing to the market's elevated valuations. Additionally, Morgan Stanley outlines potential dangers from tariff-linked inflationary pressures. The looming likelihood of inflation affecting rate cut expectations may further disrupt the market's delicate equilibrium.

(With inputs from agencies.)