India's Steel Industry Seeks Shield Against Chinese Steel Influx

A growing unease over low-cost steel imports from China has galvanized India's alloy steel industry to take action. The industry has officially petitioned the Directorate General of Trade Remedies to consider implementing anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel.

The Alloy Steel Producers Association of India, led by key players like Tata Steel and JSW Steel, detailed in their July 31st petition how these cheap imports are undermining investments made to meet domestic demand.

Director General Anil Dhawan highlighted the challenge posed by the influx of Chinese alloyed steel wire rod, which is now saturating the local market despite India's capability to fulfill its domestic needs.

