Left Menu

India's Steel Industry Seeks Shield Against Chinese Steel Influx

Amid rising concerns over cheap imports from China, the Indian alloy steel industry petitions the Directorate General of Trade Remedies to impose anti-dumping duties. The Alloy Steel Producers Association (ASPA), including Tata Steel and JSW Steel, argues that these imports threaten domestic capacity, currently operating at just 60%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:31 IST
India's Steel Industry Seeks Shield Against Chinese Steel Influx
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A growing unease over low-cost steel imports from China has galvanized India's alloy steel industry to take action. The industry has officially petitioned the Directorate General of Trade Remedies to consider implementing anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel.

The Alloy Steel Producers Association of India, led by key players like Tata Steel and JSW Steel, detailed in their July 31st petition how these cheap imports are undermining investments made to meet domestic demand.

Director General Anil Dhawan highlighted the challenge posed by the influx of Chinese alloyed steel wire rod, which is now saturating the local market despite India's capability to fulfill its domestic needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025