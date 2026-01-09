JSW Steel's Production Surge Amidst Capacity Upgrades
JSW Steel reported a 6% increase in consolidated steel output to 7.48 million tonnes for the December quarter, despite capacity upgrades affecting utilization rates. The BF3 furnace at Vijayanagar is shut for upgrades and will be operational by Q4 FY26, influencing the company's performance metrics.
JSW Steel has announced a 6% year-on-year increase in its consolidated steel production, amounting to 7.48 million tonnes in the December quarter.
The rise in output comes despite the shutdown of its Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar for capacity upgrades. The shutdown, anticipated to last until the end of Q4 FY26, has impacted the capacity utilization of the Indian operations this quarter.
Excluding BF3 capacity, the utilization stood at 93%, dropping to 85% when including the affected furnace. The strategic upgrade is expected to enhance future production capabilities once completed.
