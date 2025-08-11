Left Menu

Heritage Refresh: Campa Beverages Debut in Sri Lanka

Reliance Consumer Products, in partnership with Ceylon Cold Stores, has launched the iconic Campa Beverages in Sri Lanka. This move signifies the growth of RCPL's brand presence overseas. The collaboration aims to provide Sri Lankans with diverse, affordable, and nostalgic beverage choices, backed by strong market expertise and distribution networks.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), in collaboration with Ceylon Cold Stores, has officially introduced the iconic Campa Beverages brand to the Sri Lankan market. This strategic partnership disrupts the beverage industry, offering high-quality, affordable options to Sri Lankan consumers. The joint statement issued Monday emphasizes both firms' dedication to innovation and choice.

The introduction of Campa in Sri Lanka further asserts RCPL's drive to expand its consumer-focused brands across key international markets. Since revitalizing Campa Cola for Indian consumers, RCPL has leveraged its brand's legacy appeal from the 1970s and 1980s, gaining traction with Ceylon Cold Stores' established distribution network and operational prowess.

The collaboration aims to tap into the nostalgic roots of the Campa brand while meeting current consumer trends with refreshing options. Reliance and Ceylon Cold Stores emphasize their commitment to honest pricing and quality, aiming to cultivate a new generation of Campa fans in Sri Lanka.

