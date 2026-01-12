Former Polish Minister Seeks Asylum in Hungary
Zbigniew Ziobro, former Polish Minister of Justice, announced his decision to seek asylum in Hungary. He claims this move is in response to political repression in Poland. Ziobro communicated his decision on social media, adding a new chapter to the ongoing political tensions between Poland and Hungary.
Zbigniew Ziobro, the former Polish Minister of Justice, has opted to take asylum in Hungary. He announced the decision on Monday, citing political repressions in his home country of Poland as the catalyst for his move.
Ziobro disclosed his decision via a post on the X platform, asserting that the current political climate in Poland necessitated his choice to accept the asylum offered by the Hungarian government.
This development adds another layer to the complex political relationship between Poland and Hungary, as Ziobro is a prominent figure in Polish politics.
