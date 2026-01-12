Left Menu

Former Polish Minister Seeks Asylum in Hungary

Zbigniew Ziobro, former Polish Minister of Justice, announced his decision to seek asylum in Hungary. He claims this move is in response to political repression in Poland. Ziobro communicated his decision on social media, adding a new chapter to the ongoing political tensions between Poland and Hungary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:34 IST
Former Polish Minister Seeks Asylum in Hungary
Zbigniew Ziobro
  • Country:
  • Poland

Zbigniew Ziobro, the former Polish Minister of Justice, has opted to take asylum in Hungary. He announced the decision on Monday, citing political repressions in his home country of Poland as the catalyst for his move.

Ziobro disclosed his decision via a post on the X platform, asserting that the current political climate in Poland necessitated his choice to accept the asylum offered by the Hungarian government.

This development adds another layer to the complex political relationship between Poland and Hungary, as Ziobro is a prominent figure in Polish politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India
2
Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

 India
3
Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

 Global
4
Grooming Future Leaders: IITs' Ambitious Leadership Training Programme

Grooming Future Leaders: IITs' Ambitious Leadership Training Programme

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026