Kharge Opposes New Rural Employment Act Amid Allegations of Corporate Favoritism
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has criticized the government's updates to the national rural employment scheme, claiming it's a move to favor corporates over the poor. The renamed VB-G RAM G Act faces resistance from Congress, which is organizing a massive campaign. Allegations include additional financial burdens on states and scheme reduction.
In a staunch defense of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Central government of altering the legislation to benefit corporations at the expense of the poor. The act, now rebranded as the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, has spurred significant backlash from numerous quarters.
Kharge emphasized the original intent of MGNREGA was to ensure the right to work and support the impoverished, highlighting that the new measures place an additional financial burden on states. By implementing a 60/40 fund-sharing formula, the responsibilities on states have increased by 30%, according to Kharge, signaling a potential obstruction of grassroots-level projects.
Further criticizing the governing party, Kharge called the BJP 'anti-people' for attempting to diminish funds for the rural employment scheme. He welcomed a full audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General to uncover any misuse, but insisted the program has been effective in asset creation. In the face of contradictory claims, Kharge maintained a robust stance against dismantling programs that aid the underprivileged.
