Tragic Gunshot Incident Rocks Patna's Janipur Locality

A shocking discovery unfolded in Patna's Janipur locality as the body of a 40-year-old woman, Mala Devi, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, officials revealed on Monday.

Mala Devi, the wife of a small hotel owner from the Babhanpura area, suffered an untimely death under enigmatic circumstances. Authorities suspect a revenge-related motive, although concrete details remain elusive until the results of the pending post-mortem examination.

Local law enforcement has intensified efforts to solve the case, commissioning a special investigation team and enlisting forensic experts to piece together the puzzle. The deceased, a Jehanabad district resident, had come to visit her in-laws in Babhanpura just before the tragic incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)