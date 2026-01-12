Tragic Gunshot Incident Rocks Patna's Janipur Locality
The body of a 40-year-old woman, identified as Mala Devi, was found with multiple gunshot injuries in Patna's Janipur locality. Preliminary investigations suggest a revenge motive behind the murder. A special investigation team and forensic experts are working to uncover the truth.
A shocking discovery unfolded in Patna's Janipur locality as the body of a 40-year-old woman, Mala Devi, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, officials revealed on Monday.
Mala Devi, the wife of a small hotel owner from the Babhanpura area, suffered an untimely death under enigmatic circumstances. Authorities suspect a revenge-related motive, although concrete details remain elusive until the results of the pending post-mortem examination.
Local law enforcement has intensified efforts to solve the case, commissioning a special investigation team and enlisting forensic experts to piece together the puzzle. The deceased, a Jehanabad district resident, had come to visit her in-laws in Babhanpura just before the tragic incident occurred.
