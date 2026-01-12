Left Menu

Tragic Gunshot Incident Rocks Patna's Janipur Locality

The body of a 40-year-old woman, identified as Mala Devi, was found with multiple gunshot injuries in Patna's Janipur locality. Preliminary investigations suggest a revenge motive behind the murder. A special investigation team and forensic experts are working to uncover the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:36 IST
Tragic Gunshot Incident Rocks Patna's Janipur Locality
Mala Devi
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking discovery unfolded in Patna's Janipur locality as the body of a 40-year-old woman, Mala Devi, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, officials revealed on Monday.

Mala Devi, the wife of a small hotel owner from the Babhanpura area, suffered an untimely death under enigmatic circumstances. Authorities suspect a revenge-related motive, although concrete details remain elusive until the results of the pending post-mortem examination.

Local law enforcement has intensified efforts to solve the case, commissioning a special investigation team and enlisting forensic experts to piece together the puzzle. The deceased, a Jehanabad district resident, had come to visit her in-laws in Babhanpura just before the tragic incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungary's Asylum Grant to Ex-Polish Justice Minister Escalates Warsaw-Budapest Tensions

Hungary's Asylum Grant to Ex-Polish Justice Minister Escalates Warsaw-Budape...

 Global
2
Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Boosts Equities Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Boosts Equities Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

 United States
4
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026