Left Menu

Swiss Pharma Giants Tackle U.S. Tariff Challenges Amid Trump Pressure

The Swiss government is engaging with pharma companies Roche and Novartis to address U.S. President Trump's demand for price cuts and to negotiate a 39% tariff on Swiss exports. The discussion follows concerns about the potential for tariffs on drugs reaching 250%, impacting Swiss trade significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:09 IST
Swiss Pharma Giants Tackle U.S. Tariff Challenges Amid Trump Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Swiss government is set to meet with pharmaceutical giants Roche and Novartis amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce drug prices. The meeting aims to negotiate a 39% tariff imposed on Swiss exports, following concerns over potential tariffs on pharmaceutical imports to the U.S. that could reach 250%.

Economy Minister Guy Parmelin and Health Minister Elizabeth Baume-Schneider will represent Switzerland in talks with these companies. Although pharmaceuticals are not currently covered by this tariff, the U.S. Section 232 national security investigation into the sector raises fears of increased import duties, severely impacting Swiss exports and economic output.

Pharmaceutical exports are Switzerland's top export sector to the U.S., valued at 32.75 billion Swiss Francs annually. Companies like Novartis and Roche have pledged significant U.S. investments to mitigate tariff risks, with talks also focusing on preserving bilateral trade dynamics and Switzerland's economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025