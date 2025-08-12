Bata India Eyes Rural Expansion Amid Growth in Tier III-V Markets

Bata India is setting its sights on rural growth, anticipating that tier III to tier V markets will account for around 30% of its revenue shortly. The shoemaker is expanding its franchise presence in these areas, recognizing their significant growth potential, as confirmed by the company's MD & CEO, Gunjan Shah.

Chairman Ashwani Windlass highlighted that in smaller cities, consumers prioritize value propositions more than in metropolitan areas. Bata India's value-for-money products are specifically tailored to meet this demand, leading to better store performance in non-urban areas despite ongoing market pressures.

Bata India, which ended its financial year with a revenue of Rs 3,488 crore, is also keen on enhancing its premium brands like HushPuppies and Power Floats. The company remains dedicated to offering diversified product ranges at competitive prices to appeal to both rural consumers grappling with inflation and urban shoppers.

