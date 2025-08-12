Left Menu

Bata India Eyes Rural Expansion Amid Growth in Tier III-V Markets

Bata India expects approximately 30% of its revenue to derive from tier III to tier V markets within a few years. The company is actively expanding its franchise in these regions due to their growth potential. Rural demand is robust, unlike urban areas, driving the company's focus on value-for-money products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:54 IST
Bata India Eyes Rural Expansion Amid Growth in Tier III-V Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bata India is setting its sights on rural growth, anticipating that tier III to tier V markets will account for around 30% of its revenue shortly. The shoemaker is expanding its franchise presence in these areas, recognizing their significant growth potential, as confirmed by the company's MD & CEO, Gunjan Shah.

Chairman Ashwani Windlass highlighted that in smaller cities, consumers prioritize value propositions more than in metropolitan areas. Bata India's value-for-money products are specifically tailored to meet this demand, leading to better store performance in non-urban areas despite ongoing market pressures.

Bata India, which ended its financial year with a revenue of Rs 3,488 crore, is also keen on enhancing its premium brands like HushPuppies and Power Floats. The company remains dedicated to offering diversified product ranges at competitive prices to appeal to both rural consumers grappling with inflation and urban shoppers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025