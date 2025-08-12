Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd Sees Profit Surge Amid Global Challenges

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd, a manufacturer and exporter of stainless-steel pipes and tubes, announced a net profit of Rs 24.8 crore for the April-June quarter. This growth was driven by a robust 15% increase in revenue compared to the previous period.

Revenue from operations reached Rs 276.4 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26, marking a 15.1% rise from Rs 240 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a recent exchange filing. Despite global uncertainties, the company demonstrated resilience in its international markets.

Exports surged by 69% year-on-year, generating Rs 103.1 crore and accounting for 37.3% of total revenue. Increased demand from the power sector contributed to the solid order flow, highlighting the company's capability to overcome global trade and supply chain challenges.

