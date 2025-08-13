Adani Digital Labs Unveils Revolutionary Enhancements at Indian Airports

In a bid to revolutionize the travel experience, Adani Digital Labs, the tech subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, has announced a suite of digital initiatives designed to elevate services at Adani-managed airports across India. As detailed in a company statement, these moves are set to enhance passenger convenience, comfort, and engagement, reinforcing Adani Airports' status as a frontrunner in digital innovation within the aviation sector.

Srushti Adani, Director of Adani Digital Labs, emphasized the energetic and diverse approach the new digital strategy brings. 'The aim is to deliver an exclusive digital-first experience, reduce travel-related anxiety, and provide up-to-the-minute information and exciting rewards,' she remarked, introducing services that extend beyond standard offerings to deliver a personalized travel experience.

From its 150-seat office in Ahmedabad, the team at ADL is crafting solutions to common travel challenges like time constraints and lack of amenity awareness. A key component of this initiative is the Adani OneApp, a comprehensive digital platform that transforms travel from a series of transactions into a delightful, seamless journey, complete with the Adani Rewards program—the first such loyalty initiative in the Indian airport sector, bringing exceptional value to travelers.

The loyalty program spans various services including F&B, retail, duty-free shopping, and streamlined lounge access, offering flexibility and ease. Additionally, the flyer catalog provides access to airport essentials, such as live flight tracking, high-speed Wi-Fi, and other conveniences, ensuring passengers navigate their travel with ease and efficiency.

