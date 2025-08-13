Left Menu

Walplast Launches Nova 125: Redefining Premium Gypsum Standards in India

Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd. has launched 'Nova 125 - Premium Gypsum Plaster' in Mumbai, setting a new benchmark in the premium gypsum category with unmatched coverage and performance. Nova 125 offers significant benefits such as superior finish, faster application, and improved thermal and acoustic insulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:39 IST
Walplast Launches Nova 125: Redefining Premium Gypsum Standards in India
Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd., a prominent player in the building materials industry, has made a strategic entry into the premium gypsum product category by launching Nova 125 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Designed to elevate standards, Nova 125 promises unmatched coverage of 125 sq. m. per tonne and a superior surface finish.

'Extra Coverage. Extra Performance.' is the product's slogan, emphasizing the unparalleled benefits it brings to modern building professionals. From excellent bonding and crack resistance to thermal and acoustic insulation, Nova 125 is crafted to meet evolving customer needs.

Backed by robust R&D and an international footprint, Walplast reinforces its commitment to quality and innovation, cementing its role as a leader in the construction ecosystem across India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

