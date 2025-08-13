Walplast Launches Nova 125: Redefining Premium Gypsum Standards in India

Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd., a prominent player in the building materials industry, has made a strategic entry into the premium gypsum product category by launching Nova 125 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Designed to elevate standards, Nova 125 promises unmatched coverage of 125 sq. m. per tonne and a superior surface finish.

'Extra Coverage. Extra Performance.' is the product's slogan, emphasizing the unparalleled benefits it brings to modern building professionals. From excellent bonding and crack resistance to thermal and acoustic insulation, Nova 125 is crafted to meet evolving customer needs.

Backed by robust R&D and an international footprint, Walplast reinforces its commitment to quality and innovation, cementing its role as a leader in the construction ecosystem across India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)