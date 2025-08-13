RhinoTech: Pioneering India's First Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protectors

Left Menu

Optiemus Infracom Limited plans to generate up to Rs. 2,000 crore by 2027 through its RhinoTech brand, featuring locally produced Corning-engineered screen protectors. The company aims to make these durable, anti-microbial products available by September 2025, advancing India's 'Make in India' initiative with a Noida manufacturing facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Optiemus Infracom Limited targets revenue of between Rs. 1,800 crore and Rs. 2,000 crore by March 2027 with its new RhinoTech brand. The brand, launched in New Delhi, introduces India's first premium tempered glass screen protectors made with Corning-engineered glass. This marks the first use of Corning glass technology for locally produced advanced screen protection in India.

The initial product rollout will target premium smartphone users, with plans for expansion into the economy segment. RhinoTech screen protectors, to be in Indian stores by September 2025, are manufactured at the company's Noida facility. Features include durability, clarity, anti-microbial properties, and the assurance of being a Make-in-India product certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Optiemus offers a unique one-year unlimited replacement service for peace of mind, aiming to transition a fragmented market into a quality-driven industry. Partnering with Corning, the company's efforts contribute to the 'Make in India' initiative, positioning Noida as a manufacturing hub for global high-value mobile accessories, meeting domestic and international demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

