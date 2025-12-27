Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed ongoing peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, focusing on efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine. Carney reaffirmed Canada's support for Ukraine and emphasized maintaining pressure on Russia to continue negotiations.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney engaged in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, focusing on the latest developments in peace negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The meeting highlights ongoing international efforts to bring an end to Russia's invasion.
According to a statement from Carney's office, the Prime Minister reiterated Canada's unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine throughout the peace process. This assertion underscores the nation's dedication to assisting Ukraine in its pursuit of sovereignty and stability.
Furthermore, Carney emphasized the importance of sustaining diplomatic pressure on Russia to encourage fruitful negotiations. The statement reflects Canada's proactive stance in addressing the crisis and fostering a resolution that aligns with international diplomatic efforts.
