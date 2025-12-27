Left Menu

Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed ongoing peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, focusing on efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine. Carney reaffirmed Canada's support for Ukraine and emphasized maintaining pressure on Russia to continue negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 27-12-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 01:13 IST
Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney engaged in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, focusing on the latest developments in peace negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The meeting highlights ongoing international efforts to bring an end to Russia's invasion.

According to a statement from Carney's office, the Prime Minister reiterated Canada's unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine throughout the peace process. This assertion underscores the nation's dedication to assisting Ukraine in its pursuit of sovereignty and stability.

Furthermore, Carney emphasized the importance of sustaining diplomatic pressure on Russia to encourage fruitful negotiations. The statement reflects Canada's proactive stance in addressing the crisis and fostering a resolution that aligns with international diplomatic efforts.

TRENDING

1
Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury Recovery

Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury Recovery

 Global
2
Stock Markets Near Peaks Amidst Global Market Shifts

Stock Markets Near Peaks Amidst Global Market Shifts

 Global
3
Deadly Attack in Israel Sparks Military Action

Deadly Attack in Israel Sparks Military Action

 Israel
4
Venezuelans Seek Justice in U.S. Deportation Battle

Venezuelans Seek Justice in U.S. Deportation Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025