Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, BJP's national general secretary, threatens legal action over defamation in the Ankita Bhandari murder case controversy. Allegations involve a viral video by Urmila Sanawar implicating 'Gattu' in the murder. Gautam denies accusations, suggesting a conspiracy against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-12-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 01:10 IST
Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case
Dushyant Kumar Gautam
  • Country:
  • India

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, the BJP's national general secretary, has threatened to initiate a defamation lawsuit against those associating his name with the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

This controversy erupted following a viral video and an alleged audio involving Urmila Sanawar, claiming to be the spouse of former MLA Suresh Rathore. In the footage, Sanawar accuses an individual named 'Gattu' of involvement in Bhandari's murder, who was killed in 2022 for refusing sexual advances from her employer.

Gautam, a seasoned politician, refutes these allegations, labeling them as a conspiracy orchestrated by anti-social elements to tarnish his public image. He insists on an inquiry into the video's origin and has officially addressed the Uttarakhand home secretary to investigate and halt the spread of defamatory content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury Recovery

Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury Recovery

 Global
2
Stock Markets Near Peaks Amidst Global Market Shifts

Stock Markets Near Peaks Amidst Global Market Shifts

 Global
3
Deadly Attack in Israel Sparks Military Action

Deadly Attack in Israel Sparks Military Action

 Israel
4
Venezuelans Seek Justice in U.S. Deportation Battle

Venezuelans Seek Justice in U.S. Deportation Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025