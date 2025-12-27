Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case
Dushyant Kumar Gautam, BJP's national general secretary, threatens legal action over defamation in the Ankita Bhandari murder case controversy. Allegations involve a viral video by Urmila Sanawar implicating 'Gattu' in the murder. Gautam denies accusations, suggesting a conspiracy against him.
Dushyant Kumar Gautam, the BJP's national general secretary, has threatened to initiate a defamation lawsuit against those associating his name with the Ankita Bhandari murder case.
This controversy erupted following a viral video and an alleged audio involving Urmila Sanawar, claiming to be the spouse of former MLA Suresh Rathore. In the footage, Sanawar accuses an individual named 'Gattu' of involvement in Bhandari's murder, who was killed in 2022 for refusing sexual advances from her employer.
Gautam, a seasoned politician, refutes these allegations, labeling them as a conspiracy orchestrated by anti-social elements to tarnish his public image. He insists on an inquiry into the video's origin and has officially addressed the Uttarakhand home secretary to investigate and halt the spread of defamatory content.
